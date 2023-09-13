Suspicious fire forces family of 7 out of Athabasca home: RCMP

A fire that forced a family of seven out of their home in Athabasca, Alta., is suspicious, RCMP said.

Emergency crews were called to the home shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived, they found multiple vehicles and the home on fire.

Everyone in the family, the youngest being a one-year-old child, escaped uninjured, police said.

Police are also investigating after the words "go home" were spray painted on the garage of the home.

An RCMP spokeswoman confirmed to CTV News Edmonton the graffiti was not there before the fire.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Athabasca RCMP at 780-675-5122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Athabasca is about 150 kilometres north of Edmonton.