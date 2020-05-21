Suspicious fire in west Edmonton home
Published Thursday, May 21, 2020 6:15AM MDT
A house fire at 153 Street and 95 Avenue in west Edmonton is under investigation.
EDMONTON -- A house fire in west Edmonton is under investigation.
Crews responded to the fire at 153 Street and 95 Avenue just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday night and found a back bedroom in flames.
The fire was contained to the room and no injuries were reported.
Firefighters determined the fire was suspicious and called police to investigate.
The extent of the damage is not yet known.