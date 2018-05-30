Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Suspicious fire northeast of downtown
Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton
Published Wednesday, May 30, 2018 5:54PM MDT
Fire crews responded to what they are calling a suspicious fire at a two-storey walk-up building near 117 Avenue and 80 Street.
When firefighters arrived on scene around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday,flames could be seen from the second-floor window.
Eight fire crews responded to the call and had the blaze under control by 3:43 p.m.
Police on scene evacuated the building, but there has been no word on injuries.
EPS has taken over the investigation.