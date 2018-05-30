

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





Fire crews responded to what they are calling a suspicious fire at a two-storey walk-up building near 117 Avenue and 80 Street.

When firefighters arrived on scene around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday,flames could be seen from the second-floor window.

Eight fire crews responded to the call and had the blaze under control by 3:43 p.m.

Police on scene evacuated the building, but there has been no word on injuries.

EPS has taken over the investigation.