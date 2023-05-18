Suspicious fires overnight in Peace River under investigation: RCMP

Police are investigating a string of suspicious fires in Peace River on Thursday.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m., emergency crews were called to a grass fire near Highway 2 and 100 Avenue.

A second grass fire was also reported shortly before 3 a.m. near Peace River High School.

Around 8 a.m. they responded to a fire at a porta-potty on 93 Street.

All the fires were extinguished and no injuries have been reported, but RCMP say incidents of this nature put a strain on first responders, and threaten the community.

"All three of these incidents are actively being investigated, and we want to assure the community that charges will be sought against offending individuals where applicable," police wrote in a news release on Thursday. "Peace River RCMP continue to emphasise the importance of fire safety and following the fire bans during these times."

Anyone with information about the fires is asked to call Peace River RCMP at 780-624-6677 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Peace River is about 490 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.