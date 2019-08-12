Suspicious package at Canada Post not dangerous: city
Emergency crews on scene at Canada Post in Edmonton. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton)
CTV News Edmonton
Published Monday, August 12, 2019 12:39PM MDT
Last Updated Monday, August 12, 2019 12:56PM MDT
A spokesperson for the city of Edmonton says investigators have determined that a suspicious package at a Canada Post facility is not dangerous.
Emergency crews were called to the facility at 62 Avenue and 93 Street around 11:40 a.m. on Monday.
Crews taped off an area as they investigated outside the building.