Suspicious package at Red Deer RCMP detachment destroyed
Published Tuesday, August 21, 2018 2:12PM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 21, 2018 4:54PM MDT
The suspicious package delivered to a Red Deer RCMP detatchment Tuesday afternoon has been destroyed.
The north detachment and six residences in the area were evacuated early afternoon after the suspicious package was found, RCMP said.
The package was destroyed at 4 p.m. and residents have been allowed back home. The police detachment will reopen Wednesday.