'Suspicious package' at Southgate terminal not dangerous, station reopened: EPS
Published Wednesday, January 6, 2021 1:38PM MST
EDMONTON -- A "suspicious package" was left in the Southgate transit station "on purpose to alarm the public," police said Wednesday.
It was not dangerous, spokesperson Patrycja Mokrzan told CTV News Edmonton.
The terminal was reopened around noon, after it had been closed for three hours for police to investigate.
Officers were still on scene at 1 p.m.