EDMONTON -- A peace officer was covered in a white powder – later identified as tapioca – when he opened a suspicious package at the Edmonton General Continuing Care Centre Sunday afternoon.

According to fire officials, the officer found a suitcase and opened it around 3 p.m.

Seven firefighting units and a hazmat team responded, although the powder was later identified as tapioca.

No injuries were reported.

The suitcase is with police.