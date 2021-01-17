Advertisement
Suspicious package found at care centre filled with tapioca: officials
Published Sunday, January 17, 2021 4:26PM MST
EDMONTON -- A peace officer was covered in a white powder – later identified as tapioca – when he opened a suspicious package at the Edmonton General Continuing Care Centre Sunday afternoon.
According to fire officials, the officer found a suitcase and opened it around 3 p.m.
Seven firefighting units and a hazmat team responded, although the powder was later identified as tapioca.
No injuries were reported.
The suitcase is with police.