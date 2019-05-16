Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Suspicious package found in south Edmonton business, EPS on scene
A south Edmonton business was taped off by police after a suspicious package was found Thursday afternoon.
Published Thursday, May 16, 2019 2:49PM MDT
Edmonton police responded to a business in south Edmonton Thursday afternoon after a suspicious package was found.
The business, located in the area of Ellerslie Road and Parsons Road, was evacuated after police arrived at 1:15 p.m.
No one was injured, EPS said.
Officers are still on scene.
More to come…