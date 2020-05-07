EDMONTON -- A bomb robot was called in to Edmonton City Hall Friday as police investigated an apparent suspicious package.

The incident occurred during a meeting of the city's emergency advisory committee.

The meeting was suspended after a fire alarm rung out in the building, prompting its evacuation.

Police and fire responded and deployed a robot to investigate.

The building was given the all-clear and staff and media were being let back in shortly before 3:30 p.m.

Police have not yet commented on the incident.

Edmonton City Hall is closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With files from CTV Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson