Suspicious package prompts evacuation of Edmonton City Hall
A police officer carries a bomb robot and an apparent suspicious package that caused a brief evacuation at Edmonton City Hall. May 7, 2020. (CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- A bomb robot was called in to Edmonton City Hall Friday as police investigated an apparent suspicious package.
The incident occurred during a meeting of the city's emergency advisory committee.
The meeting was suspended after a fire alarm rung out in the building, prompting its evacuation.
Police and fire responded and deployed a robot to investigate.
The building was given the all-clear and staff and media were being let back in shortly before 3:30 p.m.
Police have not yet commented on the incident.
Edmonton City Hall is closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With files from CTV Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson