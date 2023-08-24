'Sustainable' strategy for Alberta video-gaming industry sought in wake of BioWare layoffs

A representative for an organization dedicated to growing Alberta's video-gaming industry says she hopes workers laid off by an iconic Edmonton development firm will be able to stay in the city.

Madison Cote, director for strategic initiatives for the non-profit Interactive Arts Alberta, told CTV News Edmonton on Thursday news that BioWare is laying off 50 of its staff will cause a ripple effect within the gaming community.

"They’ve really led the way for Alberta," Cote said. "They've been the backbone. For a long time, they were the only triple-A game developer in all of Alberta.

"(The job cuts) will definitely put a ripple throughout the community. It's something that if we focus more on having a long-term, sustainable strategy and not just being focused on large companies, and the current ones we have are small, we can definitely build a robust eco-system here."

BioWare — which was founded in 1995 and has produced critically acclaimed games such as Mass Effect, Baldur's Gate, Neverwinter Nights and Dragon Age — employed as many as 400 people in 2009. It was bought by gaming-industry giant Electronic Arts in 2008.

"BioWare really did set the stage for what we have here," said Cote. "They made it possible for video-game (development) to be here and brought in some of the world's best talent. There is a reason why Edmonton is known and why we are the way that we are is because of BioWare."

On its website, Electronic Arts said "rethinking" its approach to development "inevitably means reorganizing our team to match the studio's coming needs."

BioWare says employees affected by layoffs will be given resources to apply for other internal opportunities.

In a statement to CTV News Edmonton, Garrett Koehler, the press secretary for Nate Glubish, the province's minister of arts, culture, status and women, said while there is "no specific funding for the gaming sector," the government is "exploring options to ensure Alberta is competitive in attracting investment into the interactive digital-media industry."

Cote said it's common for developers to lay off staff ahead of a major game release, which is why it's important to keep talent at home.

"That's more of what we'd like to see is opportunities based here in Edmonton or in Alberta, so that folks can continue to live here but also so that Alberta companies can continue to grow rather than just having small or large (companies), really building up (medium-sized ones) so we can have a sustainable eco-system where we can be globally competitive because we are already competitive," she said.

Edmonton MP Randy Boissonnault, who serves as the federal government's minister of employment, says the tech sector in Canada is growing.

"I think some of the focus of the gaming world is going to shift, but I think those jobs are going to continue to be needed," Boissonnault told CTV News Edmonton. "I have great confidence of BioWare’s success in Edmonton."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Brandon Lynch