EDMONTON -- Police are trying to find a missing couple who haven’t been seen since Friday.

Matthew Kozak, 32, was last seen at work in Forestburg on Friday and Zabrina Paige Ferrier, 25, was last seen in Galahad on Friday.

The couple’s Hyundai Kona was found in a parking lot at the Mount Edith Cavell Road trails, but the location of the couple is still unknown.

Kozak is described as 5’8”, about 200 pounds with short red hair and blue eyes. It is believed he had hiking gear and a tent in his possession.

Ferrier is described as 5’7”, about 140 pounds with blond shoulder length hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about the couple’s whereabouts is asked to call Killam RCMP at 780-385-3509.