EDMONTON -- Two local businesses were damaged when an SUV crashed into a shopping centre on Monday.

It happened near 69 Avenue and 170 Street.

The SUV appears to have crashed into the building twice.

A pizza shop and a bank both suffered damage.

Video given to CTV News Edmonton by an employee from the shopping centre shows the SUV being towed out of the pizza shop.

Police did not have any more details to share about what happened or if anyone was injured.