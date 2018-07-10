An SUV drove through the front window of a daycare in south Edmonton Tuesday morning.

No one was injured when a Hyundai Tucson crashed through the front window of Kids’ Korner, located on 19 Avenue and 105 Street.

Edmonton Fire Rescue pulled the vehicle out of the building and began to clean up.

A daycare employee told CTV News the kids were playing outside at the time of the collision.

The driver was not injured.