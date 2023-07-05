SUV driven through side of Edmonton house before suspects ran off: EPS

Police are searching for the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee after the SUV was driven through the side of a home in southeast Edmonton early Wednesday morning.

Homeowner Ransford Kusi-Menkah was in bed at the time and initially thought the "loud bang" was thunder.

"I came down and looked around and I saw an SUV sitting in my dining room," he told CTV News Edmonton.

"It was hard to believe. Initially, you don't really process it correctly."

He said his wife saw two people running from the vehicle. He believes a third person also fled the scene through his backyard. One of his neighbours called the police.

"I heard a loud screeching and then a bang," John Knox said.

"I made sure they were OK, but I was on the phone with 911 when they came out of the house…I even felt the bang in my house."

Knox believes he heard a police helicopter flying in the area prior to the crash and said a police officer was there "within seconds." He did not see anyone running from the vehicle.

Edmonton Police Service said patrol officers responded to the hit-and-run crash near 42 Avenue and 70 Street around 2 a.m. No arrests were made.

Ransford Kusi-Menkah beside his damaged home on July 5, 2023. (Miriam Valdes-Carletti/CTV News Edmonton)

Kusi-Menkah, his wife and a downstairs tenant were home, but were not injured.

The family has lived in the home for 20 years. He said they'll likely stay in a hotel and are contacting their insurance company to decide what to do going forward.

"When something like this happens, you hope that whoever did this would stick around and man up to what they did," he said.

"But to do something like this to another person and run away from it, that's not manly. That's cowardice."

Anyone with information on the crash or the person driving is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Earlier Wednesday morning, a silver sedan crashed through a fence and hit a house near 122 Avenue and 92 Street. Police said that was also a hit-and-run.

An SUV, after it was crashed through the side of a home in southeast Edmonton on July 5, 2023. (Credit: Ransford Kusi-Menkah)

A home was damaged near 42 Avenue and 70 Street in Edmonton on July 5, 2023 when a driver smashed an SUV through a wall. (Miriam Valdes-Carletti/CTV News Edmonton)

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Miriam Valdes-Carletti