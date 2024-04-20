EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • SUV stolen, owner run over in carjacking on Jasper Avenue Saturday morning: EPS

    The intersection of Jasper Avenue and 118 Street in Edmonton, Alberta. (Source: Google Street View) The intersection of Jasper Avenue and 118 Street in Edmonton, Alberta. (Source: Google Street View)
    A man was run over by his own SUV Saturday morning after it was stolen by a carjacker on Jasper Avenue.

    Police say an unknown person stole a white SUV, believed to be a Jeep Cherokee, from a man in the parking lot of a restaurant near 118 Street around 11:30 a.m. 

    The SUV's owner, a 26-year-old man, was then hit by the carjacker as they drove away through a nearby alleyway and headed east on Jasper Avenue.

    The victim was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

    Police believe the incident is isolated and that the victim and the carjacker knew each other. No information has been given on whether the suspect is cooperating with investigators.

    The exact make, model and licence plate of the vehicle is still unknown, but officers are asking anyone with information or video to call police at 780-423-4567.

    Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online

