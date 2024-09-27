SUV sustains 'catastrophic damage' after crash south of Edmonton: police

EDMONTON
    One person was taken to hospital as a result of a crash near the Edmonton International Airport on Friday.

    Police say a Volkswagen Tiguan being driven by a 24-year-old woman was travelling westbound on Highway 19 at 5:15 a.m. when it crossed the centre line near Range Road 254 and hit a Chevrolet Equinox being driven by a 30-year-old woman.

    The Chevrolet went into the ditch and rolled, sustaining what police described as "catastrophic damage."

    The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries; the driver of the Volkswagen was not injured.

    Police say speed is not a factor in the crash.

    No further details have been released. 

