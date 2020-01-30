Sweet surprise as young Edmonton Oilers fan reunited with military mom
Published Thursday, January 30, 2020 6:21AM MST Last Updated Thursday, January 30, 2020 9:52AM MST
EDMONTON -- A young boy had an unexpected reunion while at the Edmonton Oilers game on Wednesday night.
Eight-year-old Ryker was at centre ice for the ceremonial puck drop with his dad, Sgt. Ryan Gagne, when his mom was introduced, surprising them both.
Warrant Officer Renee Gauthier was serving in the Middle East and surprised the pair at Armed Forces Appreciation night.
Both parents are serving in the military and were deployed over the holidays.
RELATED IMAGES