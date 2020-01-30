EDMONTON -- A young boy had an unexpected reunion while at the Edmonton Oilers game on Wednesday night.

Eight-year-old Ryker was at centre ice for the ceremonial puck drop with his dad, Sgt. Ryan Gagne, when his mom was introduced, surprising them both.

There wasn't a dry eye in @RogersPlace for tonight's ceremonial puck-drop as Sergeant Ryan Gagne & his son Ryker were reunited with their wife & mom Warrant Officer Renee Gauthier who was serving in the Middle East.@CanadianForces | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/6NWctxxIZR — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 30, 2020

Warrant Officer Renee Gauthier was serving in the Middle East and surprised the pair at Armed Forces Appreciation night.

Both parents are serving in the military and were deployed over the holidays.