EDMONTON -- As COVID-19 shutdowns continue, businesses are finding new ways to help Edmontonians give moms a special Mother's Day.

Best Buds Flower Company is in the middle of one of its busiest weeks of the year.

"We have all of these pre-orders and we're still, you know, middle of the week, so we're anticipating that it could very well be the busiest Mother's Day we've had," said owner Kimberly Karpan.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, extra business is a welcome change for the company.

"March was a really weird month for us, like there was a couple of weeks where it was no sales at all," said Karpan.

COVID-19 guidelines are keeping customers from coming in, but that isn't stopping the orders from going out.

"We'll come in the morning and there's like five times more online orders than there were last year, per day," said Karpan.

The Fairmont Hotel MacDonald has been closed since mid-March, but this weekend it will also get a Mother's Day bump, as its chefs offer a special meal to-go.

"We wanted to make sure that we had an offering for mom and that she didn't get forgotten in everything that's going on with the pandemic this year," said Danielle Lundy.

All service fees collected from the Mother's Day meals are being donated to the University Hospital Foundation.

At Confetti Sweets business has actually been up since the pandemic began, a trend the bakeshop hopes continues through the weekend with special Mother's Day treats.

"We're launching a new product basically every day on our social media and on our website, and you put it up and you're selling them within a few minutes," said Kathy Leskow, Confetti Sweets owner.

Edmonton's YWCA came up with its own plan for Mother's Day, they mailed out a card to 55 moms with all the proceeds going to the group's COVID response.

"We knew that a lot of folks weren't gonna see their mother this year, so we wanted to think of an innovative way to kind of honour our mothers," said YWCA CEO Katherine O'Neill.

