Swimmers beware: Algae prompts health advisory for Wabamun Lake

Alberta Health Services has issued a blue-green algae advisory for Wabamun Lake.

AHS says residents living near the shore, and anyone visiting the lake, should avoid all contact with the blue-green algae (also known as cyanobacteria). That includes swimming or wading in areas where algae is visible and keeping pets away from the water.

People and their pets should also not eat whole fish or fish trimmings from the lake, due to toxins. AHS says fish fillets are safe to eat.

Blue-green algae smells musty or grassy and can look like scum, grass clippings or fuzz on the water's surface. It can come in several colours including blue-green, greenish brown and pinkish-red.

Anyone who comes in contact with the algae can experience skin irritation, rash, sore throat or eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

AHS says areas of the lake without visible blue-green algae are safe to use, even while there is an active advisory.