One of Canada’s low-cost airlines has been given the green light to fly to U.S. destinations, and flights south of the border will take off starting Saturday.

The news came after the company was forced to cancel 24 flights, as it did not have full regulatory approval to fly south of the border.

On Saturday, the airline will fly four times to the U.S. The first flight will take off from Edmonton to Mesa, Arizona at 8 a.m. as scheduled, in addition to an Edmonton – Las Vegas flight, and two flights from Hamilton, Ontario to Florida. One will fly to Orlando, the other to Tampa Bay.

The next day, Swoop will have two flights to Las Vegas, one from Abbotsford, B.C. and the other from Hamilton. A Hamilton to Fort Lauderdale flight will take off on November 2.

A Swoop spokesperson apologized to customers for the flight delays, but said everything was in place for those planning on flying with Swoop to the U.S. in the future.