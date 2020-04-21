RED DEER -- Sylvan Lake is asking visitors and seasonal residents to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The town is concerned that with the warmer weather, more people will visit as an alternate to staying home or using their own community parks and trails.

As a result, the Town of Sylvan Lake has put preventative measures in place to discourage residents from gathering on the lakefront.

The town has closed all public washroom facilities, all playgrounds and sport/park amenities, and picnic shelters. All sporting activities will not be permitted. All green spaces and trails are for individual use only, and proper social distancing will be enforced. All events and gatherings are also cancelled until further notice.

The city's culture and tourism supervisor, Jared Waldo, said these measures have been put in place to reinforce the recommendations from the provincial government.

“We have a large seasonal population that returns to their cottages, lake homes, or secondary residences, once the snow melts, and we are reinforcing the message of Alberta, and the Chief Medical Officer of Health, which is to please stay in your primary residence while we all try to mitigate the COVID-19 situation.”

The main concern for the town, and the reason it put in place the preventative measures, is to ensure there is not a serious outbreak which would put overwhelming pressure on its medical facilities and personnel.

“We are a smaller town and we do not have the medical facilities and medical staff that bigger centres do,” said Ron Lebsack, director of emergency management.

“If we manage to attract a bunch of visitors and seasonal residents and have an outbreak, we do not have the facilities to handle it.”

Lebsack said there will be RCMP on the lakefront to ensure the preventative measures are being enforced as well as to make sure people are physical distancing and not gathering in large groups