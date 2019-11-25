A break and enter that ended in a party at a home near Sylvan Lake has RCMP asking the public for help.

Police were called Friday at 10:38 p.m. about a "large house party" on Falcon Ridge Drive.

RCMP say more than 50 young people were found inside the home, and that the house and been broken into.

"The interior of the house suffered substantial damage, deemed to be mischief to property according to the Criminal Code," police said in a statement.

Images of what appeared to be the party were shared to, and later removed from, social media, showing spray paint vandalism, holes in walls, and—in one video—someone hanging from a chandelier to pull it loose from the ceiling.

"I was blown away with what I (had) seen on Facebook. It's absolutely disgusting. Those children and kids should definitely be held accountable," said Sylvan Lake resident Lonita Wilton.

Police say some arrests were made Friday night, but that no charges have been laid.

Another resident told CTV News Edmonton, "It was insane. I've not seen a party in Sylvan Lake like that almost the whole time I've been here."

"I saw police—there was probably five in front of here—there were ones chasing people all the way down," he added, gesturing at the street and property.

"It was crazy. People running that way, that way, every direction."

Sylvan Lake RCMP are asking those with information to call them at 403-858-7200. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.