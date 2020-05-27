EDMONTON -- A 38-year-old Sylvan Lake man was charged with child luring after he allegedly texted an underage girl and tried to meet her, RCMP said.

Mounties began to investigate on May 19 when "other citizens had a concern about inappropriate contact" from the man.

Despite the suspect's efforts he and the girl did not meet, according to police.

David Brown was arrested Tuesday and released on strict conditions.

He's scheduled to appear in court July 31.