A central Alberta man in his 50s has been arrested and charged following an investigation into a multi-million dollar fraud case.

It’s alleged the fraud occurred between December 5, 2007 and February 28, 2013 in Lacombe, and involved N.E.X.T. Legacy Technologies Ltd. and two numbered companies (1518869 Alberta Ltd. and 1367158 Alberta Ltd.).

Police said the suspect advertised and misrepresented a product deemed to be revolutionary for fracking, and it resulted in financial gains. A number of victims were enticed to invest in the company.

The victims reportedly lost more than $2.6 million.

“This fraud was very elaborate, and consequently, our investigation has been very elaborate and has involved substantial resources and time,” Const. Bill Lewadniuk of the Financial Crimes Unit said in a statement. “We hope that this successful outcome brings a sense of closure to the multitude of victims affected by this crime.”

Blackfalds RCMP first received reports on this case in September 2013, and launched an investigation. Officers from various units, including the Red Deer Financial Crimes Unit worked together on the investigation.

Dane Michael Skinner, 53, of Sylvan Lake was arrested on July 25, 2018. He has been charged with fraud, laundering the proceeds of crime and two counts of uttering threats.

Skinner has been released from custody. He’s scheduled to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on August 8.