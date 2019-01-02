

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Syncrude has been ordered to pay $2.75 million in penalties for a 2015 incident that killed over two dozen great blue herons.

The fine is a combination of federal and provincial penalties.

Syncrude pleaded guilty to one charge under Alberta’s Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act for failing to keep hazardous material in a manner that ensured it did not come into contact with any animals.

In August 2015, 31 great blue herons died after becoming oiled in an abandoned sump at the Mildred Lake oil sands mine.

The sump had been used to collect water containing residual bitumen from a storage site at the mine, built in 1991. By 1993, it was no longer being used but continued to store material.

Syncrude began reclamation efforts of the sump in 2005, but was unable to finish for several years due to ground conditions. The company said the sump was not inspected by workers because it was out of use. It also had a higher elevation, which meant that it wasn’t visible.

To deter migratory birds, Syncrude used deterrent devices like scare cannons and human effigies around the pump. However, these were removed in 2011 when the company again scheduled the sump for reclamation. The work was put off again because of poor conditions.

On Aug. 5, 2016, a Syncrude contractor employee found a great blue heron in the sump lying down. There were 30 other carcasses found.

The Alberta Energy Regulator charged the company in August 2017.

The $2.75 million consists of a provincial penalty of $950,000, and a $25,000 fine.