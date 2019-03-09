Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
System-wide LRT closure scheduled for Sunday
A system-wide closure of Edmonton's LRT system is scheduled for Sunday, March 10.
Published Saturday, March 9, 2019 11:14AM MST
Edmonton’s entire LRT system will be shut down for one day this weekend.
Edmonton Transit Service said the system would be closed on March 10 from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. while track work is done.
Buses will replace the train service. Passengers are told to look for bus stops with a red “LRT Replacement” sign.
A full list of bus replacement stops can be found online.