T-Birds clip Oil Kings 2-1 in WHL championship opener

Dylan Guenther, 11, and Jalen Luypen, 23, warm up before the Oil Kings match on May 27, 2022 (Source: Edmonton Oil Kings). Dylan Guenther, 11, and Jalen Luypen, 23, warm up before the Oil Kings match on May 27, 2022 (Source: Edmonton Oil Kings).

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island