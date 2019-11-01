EDMONTON -- The Royal Alberta Museum will be home to some of the world's most famous fossils for the next three months.

"Museums' Choice: Fossil Favourites from Across Canada" features fossils from 11 Canadian museums.

"“Another great natural history exhibit is here in Alberta. This opportunity to experience national treasures and larger-than-life discoveries from across the country is yet another excellent reason to visit the Royal Alberta Museum," said Minister of Culture Leela Sharon Aheer in a release.

The fossils come from different regions from across the country and feature some of the most-well known dinosaur remains available for public viewing.

The fossils on display include:

Stromatolie - A fossil of one of earth's oldest life forms that lived 2.2 to 1.3 billion years ago.

Tyrannosaurus rex - A cast of the skull of a t-rex found in southwestern Saskatchewan about 66 million years ago.

Cornwallius sookensis - A molar replica of "Vancouver Island's sea cow" that lived 25 million years ago near Vancouver Island.

Camelops hesternus - A toe bone from a distant relative of present-day camels that lived in central Yukon 125,000 years ago.

Equus Conversident - A skull cast from an Ice Age horse that was hunted by humans in southern Alberta about 13,000 years ago.

The exhibition runs through Feb. 2, 2020.