T-Rex, arctic camel and an Ice Age horse: Fossil Favourites visits the Royal Alberta Museum
Museums Choice: Fossil Favourites from Across Canada is open at the Royal Alberta Museum until February 2, 2020. (Royal Alberta Museum / Instagram)
Published Friday, November 1, 2019 3:59PM MDT
EDMONTON -- The Royal Alberta Museum will be home to some of the world's most famous fossils for the next three months.
"Museums' Choice: Fossil Favourites from Across Canada" features fossils from 11 Canadian museums.
"“Another great natural history exhibit is here in Alberta. This opportunity to experience national treasures and larger-than-life discoveries from across the country is yet another excellent reason to visit the Royal Alberta Museum," said Minister of Culture Leela Sharon Aheer in a release.
The fossils come from different regions from across the country and feature some of the most-well known dinosaur remains available for public viewing.
The fossils on display include:
- Stromatolie - A fossil of one of earth's oldest life forms that lived 2.2 to 1.3 billion years ago.
- Tyrannosaurus rex - A cast of the skull of a t-rex found in southwestern Saskatchewan about 66 million years ago.
- Cornwallius sookensis - A molar replica of "Vancouver Island's sea cow" that lived 25 million years ago near Vancouver Island.
- Camelops hesternus - A toe bone from a distant relative of present-day camels that lived in central Yukon 125,000 years ago.
- Equus Conversident - A skull cast from an Ice Age horse that was hunted by humans in southern Alberta about 13,000 years ago.
The exhibition runs through Feb. 2, 2020.