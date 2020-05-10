EDMONTON -- Starting Monday, a popular supermarket chain will force you to wear a mask or other form of facial-covering if you want to shop there.

T & T Supermarket is putting the policy in place to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The chain has already made it mandatory for employees to wear masks, and last month, it started testing customers for fever before they entered.

The company will not be handing out masks for would-be shoppers.

The chain has stores nationwide, including three in Edmonton.