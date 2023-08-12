Tactical unit called to area near Mill Woods school, report of gun unfounded: police
An Edmonton police vehicle is seen in this file photo. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
The Edmonton Police Service tactical unit responded to an area near an Edmonton school on Saturday after a report of a male with a gun.
Police say the call came in from the area of Pollard Meadows School at 17 Avenue and 48 Street around 1:30 p.m.
Because of the nature of the call, residents in nearby homes were asked to shelter in place.
A spokesperson for EPS said ultimately the report turned out to be unfounded, although a Nerf-style gun was located.
No one was taken into custody.