Tactical unit called to area near Mill Woods school, report of gun unfounded: police

The Edmonton Police Service tactical unit responded to an area near an Edmonton school on Saturday after a report of a male with a gun.

Police say the call came in from the area of Pollard Meadows School at 17 Avenue and 48 Street around 1:30 p.m.

Because of the nature of the call, residents in nearby homes were asked to shelter in place.

A spokesperson for EPS said ultimately the report turned out to be unfounded, although a Nerf-style gun was located.

No one was taken into custody.