A group of trail runners in Edmonton has organized an event in response to several recent incidents in the river valley.

Police are investigating several indecent acts dating back to mid-July. A man has been masturbating on the trails, has followed women and exposed himself and attempted to grope them.

The 'Take Back Our Trails' run is taking place on Friday evening, beginning at 5 p.m., beginning in the Kinsmen parking lot. The group will do a 6.6 kilometre loop, including some of the trails where the incidents have been reported.

On the event page online, organizers said "we love our River Valley trail system and we don’t want fear of assault to take that away. There's safety in numbers!"