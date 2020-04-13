EDMONTON -- An Edmonton family is opening up about the loss of its family member to COVID-19.

Melissa Archbold's father Dave Ryning died in his home on April 5.

She says he had been experiencing coronavirus-like symptoms but was told by paramedics that it was likely a bad cold and he should stay home and rest.

Melissa's husband, Alex, discovered Ryning's body a week later.

"You guys have the choice right now to take this seriously," Melissa said in a video shared on YouTube. "I'm not trying to scare you but I am enough to make sure that you know the truth, because I want you to be OK. And I don't want any of you to lose anybody."

According to his family, Ryning, 63, was in otherwise good health and had not travelled recently. He was working full time at Home Depot but was practising good hygiene and physical distancing.

His last shift was in late March, right before he became sick.

Alex Archbold says he notified management at the west Edmonton Home Depot about Ryning's death and that medical officials told the family he had COVID-19. He says the store was not closed and customers were not notified.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have conducted thorough cleaning, on top of the increased steps all stores have been taking," Home Depot said in a statement to CTV News Edmonton.

The Archbolds are sharing their experience to help others avoid the same loss and to encourage people to take symptoms seriously. .

"Check in on your folks, check in on the ones you love," Alex said. "For someone you love, it's going to be very serious."

The struggle now is having to grieve in isolation.

"It's a terrible, terrible thing to go through," Alex said. "You can't get together with your family, you can't hug each other and you can't see the person who's passed and you can't say those last wishes and give them the send-off that they wanted."

The family is planning to hold a celebration of life when the pandemic has passed. Cards of condolences can be sent to the Archbolds' store, Curiosity Inc. in Edmonton.