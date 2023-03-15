'Tangible solutions': Edmonton moving ahead with 351 new supportive housing units

Hundreds of new supportive homes are on track in the Alberta capital as the City of Edmonton announced plans Wednesday to spend $48.4 million to unlock $72.6 million from Ottawa.

The combined cash would see 351 new units created in an effort to get people off the streets.

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said the number of homeless people in Edmonton has doubled in the last few years.

"I'm here to talk about tangible solutions that will make a meaningful and long-term difference in the lives of many struggling Edmontonians while improving safety and wellbeing for all," Sohi told reporters.

The money is for three city-led projects and five others that will be led by non-profit groups.

“These new proposals represent a very important step towards regaining our momentum in ending homelessness in our community,” said Susan McGee, CEO of Homeward Trust.

“Supportive housing is a proven cost-effective model that provides long-term, sustainable housing for community members who have otherwise been trapped in a cycle of homelessness.”

The federal funding is available as part of Canada's Rapid Housing Initiative.

The first round of that program saw 210 units opened in King Edward Park, Inglewood, Westmount, Terrace Heights and Wellington.

Sohi said governments save money on policing and health care when vulnerable people have a safe home.

"When we don't address houselessness, we still end up using public resources," he said.

The locations of the 351 new units were not made public because they are pending funding from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation and further approvals from city council.