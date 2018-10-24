Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Tanker truck and tractor collide on Henday
A tanker truck and a tractor collided on Anthony Henday Drive Wednesday afternoon.
Published Wednesday, October 24, 2018 4:02PM MDT
Edmonton police and firefighters responded to the crash near the 153 Avenue exit at approximately 2 p.m.
No injuries have been reported, EPS said, and the truck appears to be leaking diesel.
Two southbound lanes were closed for a brief period.