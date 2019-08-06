A 47-year-old driver of a double tanker truck has been charged with impaired driving and had his license suspended after blowing a fail at a roadside checkstop near Boyle over the long weekend.

In a release, Mounties say shortly after midnight on Aug. 4 they conducted a road side checkstop. RCMP note the mandatory alcohol screening provision that came into effect in December of 2018 allowing officers to screen all drivers for impairment. Previously, police had to have a reasonable suspicion the driver was intoxicated to demand a breath sample.

The driver's license was suspended and the his trailer was seized for three days.

He is due in court on Sept. 24