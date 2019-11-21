EDMONTON -- Police are investigating after a man was injured in an apparent targeted shooting in southwest Edmonton.

Officers were called to a home in the area of Wright Drive and 177 Street around 3:05 p.m. Thursday.

The man sustained what appeared to be gunshot wounds and was rushed to hospital in serious condition.

Police have not identified any suspects but say the safety of the community does not appear to be at risk.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.