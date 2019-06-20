

CTV News Edmonton





An arrest made Tuesday evening at the Edmonton International Airport, which resulted in a taser being used, is under investigation.

Officers from the EIA detachment were called to the airport parkade about a man in distress.

While investigating the incident, they discovered the man was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

The 41-year-old from Edmonton was taken to the detachment where mounties said he became extremely agitated.

He was restrained and taken to hospital.

During the drive, police said there was an incident that required them to stop on the side of the road to subdue the man, which lead to the taser being used.

EPS and EMS were called to assist the RCMP officers.

Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is now investigating.