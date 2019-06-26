Fish pakora. Buttermilk beignets. Cumin shredded potato. Chicken bhoona with basmati rice. London fog crème brûlée. And something called the “Nutella Bomb.”

Those are just a fraction of the options that will be offered at the 35th Taste of Edmonton when it starts in three weeks.

This year’s festival boasts more than 90 food samples, double the licenced space, and an all-Canadian music line up in what organizers are calling a better selection than ever.

The food and drink

A total of 69 vendors are bringing 92 food samples to the event this year.

Among the returning vendors are the Italian Bakery, Greek restaurant Koutouki, The Underground Tap and Grill, and Normand’s Bistro.

But 24 vendors are new additions—including the Bombay Curry N Hurry food truck, Pampa Brazilian Steakhouse, Blue Willow Restaurant and Vintage Fork at Rutherford House.

Find a drink to complement your meal from Moosehead Breweries, E & J Gallow Winery or Alley Kat, among others.

An online menu shows which options are new to the festival, as well as dietary information for those with peanut, seafood, gluten, and meat restrictions.

The music

Former Barenaked Ladies songwriter Steven Page will be the first to take the stage on July 18.

Five Alarm Funk, Tokyo Police Club, Tyler Shaw, Classified and The Northern Pikes are some of the event’s 10 headliner acts.

Other performers include Edmonton’s own Altameda, K-Riz and Mercy Funk.

Taste of Edmonton’s musical performances are all free and open to all ages, making it Canada’s largest free outdoor concert series.

The tickets

Taste of Edmonton runs July 18-27 at the Capital Plaza at 108 Street and 99 Avenue.

Early bird tickets are available until the day before the festival starts, and could save ticket buyers $10 on a $59.50 pass.

Tickets can be bought online, or select Co-op Gas Bar and grocery store locations. Check out the TasteofEdm.ca/tickets for more information.