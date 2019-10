CTV News Edmonton





EDMONTON -- Taste of Edmonton is returning to Churchill Square. The popular summer festival made the announcement on social media on Wednesday morning.

Announcement: Taste of Edmonton is heading back to Churchill Square in 2020!



From July 16-26, the festival continues to grow by feat. more local restaurants & food trucks, increased kids programming, and daily Canadian entertainment.



We look forward to seeing you all in 2020! pic.twitter.com/frrtV12vaW — Taste of Edmonton (@TasteOfEdm) October 16, 2019

Vendors spent the last two summers outside the legislature building because of upgrade work at Churchill Square.

The 2020 festival will run from July 16-26.