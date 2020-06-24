EDMONTON -- Taste of Edmonton is known for good food, restaurants and live music, but the event is also a major supporter of local charities.

That is why even though this year's edition — which would have been the 36th — was cancelled due to COVID-19, Taste of Edmonton is still asking for support.

Taste of Edmonton is hoping to raise $100,000 to support non-profits such as the Christmas Bureau of Edmonton, KidSport and iHuman Youth Society.

"It's a difficult thing to ask for support, but I do feel that the charities that we work with need the support from us and we need the support from Edmontonians to be able to survive the festival and be able to support the groups that work with us," Taste of Edmonton general manager Donovan Vienneau said.

Edmontonians can donate as little as $3, Vienneau said. A $25-donation will get you a charitable receipt, and a $100-donation will get you that, plus tickets to the 2021 festival.

The fundraiser launched Tuesday and has received approximately $3,000.

Last year's festival raised just over $100,000, and Vienneau says he's "extremely hopeful" 2020 will be no different, despite the cancellation.

"The generosity for Edmontonians is just fantastic."