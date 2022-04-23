Taste of Ramadan celebration returns to Churchill Square after pandemic hiatus

A festival celebrating the month of Ramadan took over Churchill Square to offer delicious meals and help to those who needed it.

The annual event was back Saturday evening after a pandemic hiatus.

"Ramadan is a month in which we cut back," said Rayanne El Khatib, Al Rashid Mosque board member. "So we don't eat or drink during the daylight. We break our fast at sunset and start it again at sunrise."

El Khatib said the event is not only about bringing people together to celebrate the holy month, but an opportunity for others to learn from each other.

Volunteers served meals to anyone who attended the event and handed out new and gently used clothing to those in need.

"It's a time of giving," El Khatib said. "We just want to give back in any way that we could."

"We just want to give back to the community," she added. "To give you guys a taste of what Ramadan is."