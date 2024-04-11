Tasty Truck Food Festival coming to Ice District in May

Oilers Entertainment Group (OEG) has announced a delicious, new festival which will serve Edmontonians later this spring.

“With so many world-class food vendors in our city, we are thrilled to announce the inaugural Tasty Truck Food Festival this May in Fan Park at Ice District,” said Stu Ballantyne, president and chief operating officer of Rogers Place and Ice District.

“This is the perfect opportunity to come down with friends and family and enjoy a wide variety of delicious food options, live music and drinks all in one place, in the heart of Ice District.”

The inaugural Tasty Truck Food Festival will set up shop at Fan Park in Ice District May 25 and 26. The festival will be fully-licensed and will feature more than 20 food vendors and live performances – making it the city’s largest food truck festival.

Some of the confirmed food trucks making an appearance at the festival are Flipside BBQ, Dawg Gone It, Black Sheep Eatery and Likkle Lemon.

The free-admission event will house a heated 30,000 square-foot tent with tables for patrons to enjoy, relax and sample all sorts of culinary treats.

For more information and updates on the festival, visit the Tasty Truck website.