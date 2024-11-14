EDMONTON
    • Tate McRae bringing her Miss Possessive Tour to Edmonton next year

    Singer Tate McRae performs during an intermission at the NHL All-Star Game, in Toronto, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette) Singer Tate McRae performs during an intermission at the NHL All-Star Game, in Toronto, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
    Canadian pop star Tate McRae is setting out on a world-wide tour next year and will stop in Edmonton along the way.

    The Miss Possessive Tour is set to start in Mexico on March 18 before heading to South America, Europe and back around to Canada in August.

    McRae will take over Rogers Place on Aug 7. This is one of just six Canadian stops on the tour.

    Tickets for the Canada and U.S. shows will be available for presale starting Nov. 19. Tickets go on general sale on Nov. 22.

    The Calgary native is releasing her third studio album, So Close To What, on Feb. 21.

    The 2024 Artist of the Year Juno award winner released her first EP, All the Things I Never Said, in 2020 and her first studio album, I Used to Think I Could Fly, in 2022.

    McRae's second album, Think Later, has been streamed more than 3.8 billion times worldwide.

