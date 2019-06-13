

CTV News Edmonton





The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is on a cross-country mission to show how much money has been lost across the country because of a lack of pipeline resources.

The tour, which features a display of oil drums and a digital display of the real-time cost, will be at the Alberta Legislature building at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The CTF has already taken the display to the other nine provinces in Canada, and has been traveling throughout Alberta this week.