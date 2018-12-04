

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





An Athabasca man has been charged following an investigation into alleged misconduct toward his former student.

Charles Beamish, 38, faces one charge of sexual exploitation.

The charge is the result of allegations of misconduct while Beamish was a teacher.

He has been released and is expected to appear in Athabasca Provincial Court on Jan. 14, 2019.

Individuals with information about this incident or any others are asked to contact RCMP at 780-675-4252, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.