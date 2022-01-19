Teacher, student COVID-19 absences rising in Edmonton-area schools

More than eight per cent of students are off due to COVID-19 or other illness, according to Edmonton Public Schools.

That amount is double what it was 10 days ago, the school board reported.

Out of 105,092 students currently enrolled in Edmonton Public Schools, 5.32 per cent of them are absent due to COVID-19. The other 3.33 per cent of absent students have other illnesses.

Edmonton Public is also reporting 619 teacher and 309 educational assistant absences. Currently 17 classes in the division are now online.

Edmonton Catholic Schools reported 582 staff absences, including 313 teachers and said since Monday, 31 schools have shifted one or more classes to online learning.

In St. Albert, 31 public school classes have gone online, along with 32 classes at Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools.