Edmonton schools facing funding uncertainty without a provincial budget are choosing to cut mental health programs this fall.

NDP Addictions and Mental Health Critic Heather Sweet said Wednesday school boards are cutting any services that aren’t related to funding growth, and parents are speaking out.

Taryn McDonald’s daughter attends Horse Hill Elementary School in north Edmonton. Parents at the school were told the mental health therapist won't be funded next year.

“My daughter has not seen her personally, but I know she works with a lot of kids in her class and it helps make her classroom less chaotic, to be perfectly honest,” McDonald said.

“Teachers can’t do it all,” she added. “When you’ve got 23 kids in the class, if you’ve got even two that are having a bad day, it’s going to take them away from the other 21 kids that are there.”

Sweet said ensuring strong mental health supports in the classroom allows students to achieve their highest potential.

“Our NDP opposition will be fighting to make sure the government hears the concerns of these parents, takes the mental health needs of our students seriously and ensures funding for school mental health therapists,“ Sweet said.

The Edmonton Public School Board has not confirmed the job cut with CTV News Edmonton.