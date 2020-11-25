EDMONTON -- Canada’s World Juniors prospects must quarantine for 14 days according to Alberta Health Services’ protocols after two players tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, says Hockey Canada.

The organization said all players and staff at its selection camp in Red Deer are subject to an order made by Alberta’s chief medical officer of health.

“Hockey Canada will continue to abide by all protocols and guidelines set forth by the Government of Alberta and Alberta Health Services, as it is not exempt from Order 05-2020, and will put a pause on all camp activities until the quarantine period is complete,” it announced Wednesday evening.

TSN reporter Ryan Rishaug said all workouts and meetings would take place over Zoom for the two weeks.

Team Canada in quarantine for 14 days. They're continuing to work through details of what it entails now. Workouts and meetings to be done over zoom. Games this weekend are off. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) November 26, 2020

Camp activities were suspended Tuesday, when officials learned of the positive test results of two players.

They were sent into quarantine immediate, and a game was postponed.

The order by Dr. Deena Hinshaw outlines isolation and quarantine rules for people showing symptoms, returning to the province from international travel, and close contacts of a positive COVID-19 case.